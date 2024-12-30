Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,035 ($25.60) and last traded at GBX 2,037 ($25.63), with a volume of 841072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,044 ($25.71).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Associated British Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,216.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,353.47. The company has a market capitalization of £14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 69.30 ($0.87) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $20.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is presently 3,483.87%.

In other news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,389 ($30.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,477.96 ($125,145.25). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 56,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,161 ($27.19), for a total value of £1,224,271.33 ($1,540,157.67). 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.

