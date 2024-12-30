ATB Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by analysts at ATB Capital from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.86.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

TSE:VET opened at C$12.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.95. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of C$490.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.45 million. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

