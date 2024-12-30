Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 398 ($5.01) and last traded at GBX 393.45 ($4.95), with a volume of 400049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.53).

Audioboom Group Stock Up 9.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 266.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 241.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £64.45 million, a P/E ratio of -819.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Audioboom Group

In other news, insider Michael Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £14,600 ($18,367.09). Insiders have purchased a total of 25,620 shares of company stock worth $5,758,300 over the last three months. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

