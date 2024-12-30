AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

AUO Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AUO stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.54. 39,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. AUO has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Get AUO alerts:

About AUO

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

Receive News & Ratings for AUO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.