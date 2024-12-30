Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUROW traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. 77,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,329. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

