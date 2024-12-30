Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 2,654,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,157,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 4.3 %

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.86.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $19,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,931.50. This represents a 90.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337. 13.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 24.0% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.