Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.34. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 209,357 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

The company has a market cap of $588.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,897 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 220.9% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 160,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 110,581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 821,156 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

