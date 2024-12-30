Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 21611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AVNS
Avanos Medical Trading Down 1.6 %
Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avanos Medical
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Reasons Costco Stock Will Have More Room to Run in 2025
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Rev Up Your Portfolio: 3 Hot RV Stocks to Watch in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.