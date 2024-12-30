Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 21611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

