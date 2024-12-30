Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Axtel Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Axtel has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
Axtel Company Profile
