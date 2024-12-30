Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Axtel Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Axtel has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Get Axtel alerts:

Axtel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.