Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in December

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.4 days.

Azelis Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AZLGF remained flat at C$20.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.22. Azelis Group has a fifty-two week low of C$20.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.69.

Azelis Group Company Profile

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care, industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper markets.

