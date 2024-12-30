Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in December

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.4 days.
Azelis Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS AZLGF remained flat at C$20.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.22. Azelis Group has a fifty-two week low of C$20.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.69.
Azelis Group Company Profile
