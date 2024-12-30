Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in December

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,600 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 1,082,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,406.0 days.
Azimut Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF remained flat at $25.77 during trading on Monday. 86 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. Azimut has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $29.84.
Azimut Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Azimut
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.