Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in December

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,600 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 1,082,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,406.0 days.

Azimut Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF remained flat at $25.77 during trading on Monday. 86 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. Azimut has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $29.84.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

