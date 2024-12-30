Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Up 50% – What’s Next?

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) were up 50% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 253,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 259,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Azincourt Energy Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
