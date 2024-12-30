B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 638,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.