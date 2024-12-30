Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Update

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.7 days.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BADFF remained flat at $25.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.72.
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Badger Infrastructure Solutions
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.