Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Short Interest Update

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Baijiayun Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baijiayun Group stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Baijiayun Group Price Performance

NASDAQ RTC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,078. Baijiayun Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

