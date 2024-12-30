Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 83648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $72.54 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 162,956 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,551.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,430,000 after buying an additional 494,812 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 36,585 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 270,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

