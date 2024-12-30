Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 83648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $72.54 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance
About Bain Capital Specialty Finance
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.
