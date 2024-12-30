Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 571,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $11.50 on Monday. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Banca Mediolanum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.