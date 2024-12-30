Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bancorp 34 Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCTF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.33. 28,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bancorp 34 has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $81.50 million, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

About Bancorp 34

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.