Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of BACHY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. Bank of China has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.3231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.