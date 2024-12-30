Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,545,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 3,211,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Shares of BKQNF remained flat at $4.14 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

