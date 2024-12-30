Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,545,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 3,211,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
Shares of BKQNF remained flat at $4.14 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $3.87.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
