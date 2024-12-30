Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

BVNRY opened at $8.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

