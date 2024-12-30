Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Up 55.6% – Here’s Why

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 55.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,868,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,168% from the average session volume of 147,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Further Reading

