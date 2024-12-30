Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 28000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Benton Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

