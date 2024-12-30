BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.73 and last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 363878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BHP Group by 532.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,008 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in BHP Group by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after buying an additional 768,972 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in BHP Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,041,000 after buying an additional 642,765 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 633,290 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,458,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

