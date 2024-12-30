BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 2.6% on Analyst Upgrade

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $7.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. BigBear.ai traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 22,626,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 10,969,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,019,614.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,713,297 shares in the company, valued at $255,809,668.66. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 782,892 shares of company stock worth $1,887,246 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

