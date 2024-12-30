Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BITGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.83. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. Biotage AB has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.52.
About Biotage AB (publ)
