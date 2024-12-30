Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BITGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.83. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. Biotage AB has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

