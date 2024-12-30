Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,835,968 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 3,099,579 shares.The stock last traded at $20.35 and had previously closed at $23.65.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
