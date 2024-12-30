BKV (NYSE:BKV) Shares Up 2% – Time to Buy?

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $22.99. 6,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 386,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKV. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BKV in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on BKV from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

