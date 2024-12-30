BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the November 30th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance
Shares of BBN stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $18.42.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
See Also
