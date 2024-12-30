BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the November 30th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

