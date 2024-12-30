Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the November 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE BGX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,514. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.