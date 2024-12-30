Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the November 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE BGX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,514. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGX. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 168,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

