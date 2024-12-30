Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Down 15.2% in December

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Up -0.3 %
Shares of Blue Dolphin Energy stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.
Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Dolphin Energy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.