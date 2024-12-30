Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Down 15.2% in December

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Up -0.3 %

Shares of Blue Dolphin Energy stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

