Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 55500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.