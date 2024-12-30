BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $13.38. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 1,943,610 shares trading hands.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

