BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 391,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 88,531 shares.The stock last traded at $112.93 and had previously closed at $113.82.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day moving average of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc raised its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

