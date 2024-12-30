Braemar (LON:BMS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 235 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.96), with a volume of 9629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.76 ($3.00).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.16) target price on shares of Braemar in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 280.32. The firm has a market cap of £71.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,807.69 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

In other news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($30,947.29). Corporate insiders own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.

Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.

