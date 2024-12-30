BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 248,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 877,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

BRC Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.52 million, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.14.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 23.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BRC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 57,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BRC by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BRC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BRC by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

