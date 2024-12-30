BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading 2.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.16. 431,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,867,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

BRF Trading Up 1.5 %

BRF Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. BRF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BRF by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,623,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,692,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,054 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BRF by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 1,049,373 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at about $927,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

