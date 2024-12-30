Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.38. Approximately 82,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 497,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,453,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,840,000 after acquiring an additional 673,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,632,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,158.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 294,065 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11,621.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 220,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,527,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,880,000 after purchasing an additional 169,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

