Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.38. Approximately 82,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 497,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.
Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 4.7 %
The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89.
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
