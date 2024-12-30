Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.08 and last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 88142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $29,349.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $380,264.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,130.52. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $2,321,176 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

