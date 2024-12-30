Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 13.0% in December

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,188,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 21,400,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 391.4 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance

BDWBF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,553. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.