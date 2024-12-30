Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 130,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 66,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90. The stock has a market cap of C$10.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.90.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

