Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 227,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 66,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.
