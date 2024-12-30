Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 130,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 66,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

