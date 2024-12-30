Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock Price Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.20. 678,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,124,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $696.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 129.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 30,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $92,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,669,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,158.98. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Cashman sold 164,079 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $502,081.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,835,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,918.26. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,911 shares of company stock worth $597,334. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 27,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25,011 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 1,271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

