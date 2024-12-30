CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 103.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 26.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 28.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CAE Stock Performance

NYSE CAE opened at $25.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

