CAE (TSE:CAE) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$32.00. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.94.
CAE Price Performance
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
