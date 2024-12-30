CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the November 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered CaixaBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAIXY

CaixaBank Stock Performance

CaixaBank Cuts Dividend

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. CaixaBank has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.0328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th.

CaixaBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.