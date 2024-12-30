CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Short Interest Update

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the November 30th total of 45,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CalciMedica Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALC traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.68. 10,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,103. CalciMedica has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $36.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CalciMedica

In other news, CEO A. Rachel Leheny purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,972.50. This represents a 18.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi bought 86,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $325,751.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,625. The trade was a 11.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 252,744 shares of company stock valued at $942,510. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 51.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in CalciMedica by 136.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in CalciMedica in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CALC

CalciMedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.