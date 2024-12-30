Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Valerie Sorbie Acquires 1,700 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Director Valerie Sorbie acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,059.00.

Calian Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$47.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$567.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.74. Calian Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$42.88 and a 52-week high of C$61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.29.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

