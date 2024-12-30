Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 859,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 224,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.
Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.
